JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 13,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JPM opened at $157.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $466.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $118.11 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

