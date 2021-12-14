Juan Coppel Buys 5,250 Shares of Worley Limited (ASX:WOR) Stock

Worley Limited (ASX:WOR) insider Juan Coppel purchased 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$10.48 ($7.49) per share, with a total value of A$55,020.00 ($39,300.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.17.

About Worley

Worley Limited provides professional services to resources and energy sectors. It operates through Energy and Chemical Services; Mining, Minerals, and Metal Services; Major Projects and Integrated Solutions; and Advisian segments. The company provides engineering design and project delivery services, including maintenance, reliability support, and advisory services.

