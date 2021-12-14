Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 541.7% from the November 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of JUGRF stock opened at $0.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.17. Juggernaut Exploration has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.41.
About Juggernaut Exploration
