Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 541.7% from the November 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of JUGRF stock opened at $0.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.17. Juggernaut Exploration has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.41.

About Juggernaut Exploration

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. It explores for precious and base metal deposits. The company has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Midas property covering an area of 16,671 hectares located in the Skeena Mining District, British Columbia; and the Empire property that consists of 19 mineral claims covering an area of 16,399 hectares located in the Omineca Mining District, British Columbia.

