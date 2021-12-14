Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 2,865.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,783 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,317 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.8% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 55,589 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 2.7% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 16,865 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 61.1% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,289 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 2.0% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 1.2% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 49,410 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JNPR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $173,815.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $176,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,439 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $34.01 on Tuesday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.86 and a 12-month high of $34.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.93.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 177.78%.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.