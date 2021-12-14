Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $5.25 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kaltura from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Kaltura in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an equal weight rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Kaltura from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Kaltura in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Kaltura in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kaltura has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.69.

Shares of Kaltura stock opened at $3.93 on Monday. Kaltura has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.45.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $42.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.29 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kaltura will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kaltura in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Kaltura in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Kaltura in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Kaltura in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Kaltura in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

