KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Price Target Cut to $48.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on KALV. Zacks Investment Research raised KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KalVista Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.71.

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

KALV stock opened at $13.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $335.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.60. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $11.99 and a 1 year high of $45.00.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.01). Research analysts anticipate that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $171,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward P. Feener sold 6,000 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $108,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 166.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,788 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $58,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,452 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,660 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 368.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,599 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.