Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) will post $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kaman’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.45. Kaman reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Kaman will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kaman.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $179.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.21 million. Kaman had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 0.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

NYSE:KAMN traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,994. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 371.22 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.56. Kaman has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $59.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is 727.34%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kaman by 53,531.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 898,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,043,000 after purchasing an additional 896,654 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kaman by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,537,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,504,000 after purchasing an additional 266,130 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Kaman by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,251,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,320,000 after purchasing an additional 213,780 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kaman by 2,879.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 141,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 136,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kaman by 363.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 90,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

