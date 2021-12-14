Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Buys 826 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 647,290 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the quarter. Barrick Gold comprises 5.5% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $11,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 1,025.3% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 35.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 7,692.3% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,026 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 54.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GOLD shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.50 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on Barrick Gold in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. National Bank Financial downgraded Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.73.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $17.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.13. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $25.37. The company has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Barrick Gold’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.14%.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

