Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Trims Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for about 1.3% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 108.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth about $54,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 43.7% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KO stock opened at $57.76 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $48.11 and a 1 year high of $57.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.35. The company has a market cap of $249.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.68.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.35%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KO. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.29.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $2,095,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,170 shares of company stock worth $3,578,996. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

