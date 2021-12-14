Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€8.00” Price Target for Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($8.99) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LHA. UBS Group set a €7.05 ($7.92) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, November 15th. Nord/LB set a €7.30 ($8.20) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €6.30 ($7.08) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.30 ($8.20) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.10 ($7.98) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €7.15 ($8.03).

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

LHA stock opened at €5.82 ($6.53) on Friday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1-year low of €5.37 ($6.03) and a 1-year high of €12.96 ($14.56). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €6.05 and a 200 day moving average price of €8.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 439.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.