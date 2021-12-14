Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Church & Dwight by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 64,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

CHD stock opened at $97.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.41. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.62 and a fifty-two week high of $98.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.70 and a 200-day moving average of $86.12.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.98%.

Church & Dwight declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, October 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director James Craigie sold 11,704 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $1,076,885.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $4,812,872.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 838,127 shares of company stock valued at $78,898,529. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

