Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares US Financials ETF worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 28.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 125,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,194,000 after buying an additional 27,498 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 153,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,410,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 603,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,927,000 after purchasing an additional 58,270 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 46,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $85.21 on Tuesday. iShares US Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $63.79 and a 1 year high of $90.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.44 and its 200 day moving average is $84.39.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.