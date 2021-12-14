Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $1,006,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 238.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 53.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,304,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,186,000 after buying an additional 453,669 shares in the last quarter.

SHV opened at $110.42 on Tuesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.14 and a fifty-two week high of $110.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.47.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

