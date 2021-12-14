Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 34 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.7% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 4.0% in the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 0.4% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 4.9% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus upped their target price on Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.00.

Bio-Techne stock opened at $470.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.63, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.14. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $301.67 and a 52-week high of $543.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $491.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $479.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.06.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.11. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 17.94%. The company had revenue of $257.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 29.56%.

In related news, insider Norman David Eansor sold 27,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.00, for a total value of $13,688,136.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.04, for a total value of $434,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,143 shares of company stock worth $14,723,399 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.