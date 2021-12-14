Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys New Shares in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 10,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $234.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.40.

In other IDEX news, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total value of $151,437.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total transaction of $3,482,591.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEX opened at $236.53 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $226.51 and its 200-day moving average is $223.10. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $185.23 and a 12 month high of $238.56. The firm has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. IDEX had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The company had revenue of $712.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. IDEX’s payout ratio is presently 38.23%.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

