Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $122,000 Stake in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in SmileDirectClub were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SmileDirectClub by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 177,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 50,425 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 2nd quarter valued at about $402,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 182.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 9,337,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SDC opened at $2.62 on Tuesday. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.48 and a 1-year high of $16.08. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.08.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $137.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.51 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 45.13% and a negative net margin of 11.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

