Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Invests $228,000 in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the third quarter worth $463,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the third quarter worth $8,501,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of C3.ai by 100.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,054 shares in the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,686,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in C3.ai by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 40.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C3.ai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of C3.ai from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of C3.ai from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $78.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.44.

C3.ai stock opened at $32.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.34 and its 200-day moving average is $49.82. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.52 and a 1 year high of $183.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $58.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.95 million. The company’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other C3.ai news, CMO Bruce A. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $504,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 75,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $3,718,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 769,709 shares of company stock worth $35,591,793. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

