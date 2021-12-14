Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 100 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 5.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Robert R. Wright sold 3,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $434,545.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 7,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total value of $993,505.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,522 shares of company stock worth $2,905,801 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $134.29 on Tuesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.82 and a twelve month high of $135.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.89 and its 200 day moving average is $124.51.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.16%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXPD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.88.

Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

