Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 2,150 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 12.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,881 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,499,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,032,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,388,000 after purchasing an additional 104,395 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 971,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,658,000 after purchasing an additional 51,528 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,191,000. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 3,564,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,626,000 after purchasing an additional 322,210 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:DB opened at $12.20 on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $15.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.83 and a 200-day moving average of $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.41.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.12). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

DB has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating and set a $11.80 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.65.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

