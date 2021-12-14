Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Takes Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,531 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1,172.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 52,534,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,064,091,000 after buying an additional 48,405,217 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 910.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,250,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,036,456,000 after buying an additional 35,366,839 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 797.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,896,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,771,246,000 after buying an additional 20,345,148 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1,101.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,614,032,000 after buying an additional 19,127,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 553.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,098,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,695,000 after buying an additional 11,942,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

TTD stock opened at $92.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.28, a PEG ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.22. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.71 and a fifty-two week high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.93 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 16,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $1,163,128.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 324,393 shares of company stock worth $33,590,139. 10.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TTD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.90.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.