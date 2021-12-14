Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Takes Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,531 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1,172.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 52,534,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,064,091,000 after buying an additional 48,405,217 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 910.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,250,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,036,456,000 after buying an additional 35,366,839 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 797.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,896,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,771,246,000 after buying an additional 20,345,148 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1,101.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,614,032,000 after buying an additional 19,127,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 553.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,098,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,695,000 after buying an additional 11,942,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.
TTD stock opened at $92.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.28, a PEG ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.22. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.71 and a fifty-two week high of $114.09.
In other Trade Desk news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 16,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $1,163,128.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 324,393 shares of company stock worth $33,590,139. 10.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
TTD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.90.
Trade Desk Company Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
