KeyCorp Comments on Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HR)

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.44.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.45). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 1.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on HR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

HR stock opened at $31.66 on Monday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $33.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 166.64 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 636.88%.

In related news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 2,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $89,804.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.