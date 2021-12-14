KeyCorp Weighs in on Toll Brothers, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TOL)

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Toll Brothers in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener anticipates that the construction company will earn $1.17 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.96 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.11 EPS.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 9.48%. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TOL. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.17.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $72.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.61. Toll Brothers has a 52-week low of $41.22 and a 52-week high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 5.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 10.21%.

In other news, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $371,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.91, for a total value of $36,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $615,185. Corporate insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,642,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $615,269,000 after purchasing an additional 589,777 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 640.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 553,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,858,000 after purchasing an additional 478,924 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1,640.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 318,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,416,000 after purchasing an additional 300,260 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,122,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,343,000 after acquiring an additional 293,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 448,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,939,000 after acquiring an additional 279,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

