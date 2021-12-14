Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) PT Raised to $27.00

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) had its price target upped by Truist from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KIM. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays began coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Kimco Realty from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kimco Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.50 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.77.

Shares of KIM stock opened at $22.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.99. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.51. Kimco Realty has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $24.95.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 79.68%. The company had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Kimco Realty will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

In other Kimco Realty news, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $95,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIM. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 111,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 178,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

