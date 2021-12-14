Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 333.3% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

KGSPY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Kingspan Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

Shares of Kingspan Group stock opened at $116.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.43. Kingspan Group has a 1-year low of $66.00 and a 1-year high of $126.15.

Kingspan Group Plc engages in the manufacture of insulation and building envelopes. It operates through the following segments: Insulated Panels; Insulation Boards; Light and Air; Water and Energy; and Data and Flooring Technology The Insulates Panels segment offers in insulated panels, structural framing, and metal facades.

