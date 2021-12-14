Kits Eyecare Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTYCF) Short Interest Down 93.6% in November

Kits Eyecare Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTYCF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 93.6% from the November 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of KTYCF traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.94. 870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,739. Kits Eyecare has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $8.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.56.

KTYCF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Kits Eyecare from C$11.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Kits Eyecare from C$7.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Kits Eyecare Ltd. operates a digital eyecare platform for eyes in the United States and Canada. The company provides contact lenses, eyeglasses, and frames; and online eyewear fitting, virtual try-on, pupillary distance measurement, and an integrated online vision test services under the KITS brand through its websites and mobile platform.

