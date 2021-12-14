Klaytn (KLAY) Price Tops $1.26 on Exchanges

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 14th. During the last seven days, Klaytn has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. One Klaytn coin can currently be bought for about $1.26 or 0.00002612 BTC on exchanges. Klaytn has a total market capitalization of $3.21 billion and $40.49 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Klaytn alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00054489 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,813.57 or 0.07921724 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00076271 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,151.79 or 1.00023196 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00052599 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $527.25 or 0.01095231 BTC.

About Klaytn

Klaytn’s genesis date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,746,202,470 coins and its circulating supply is 2,553,477,709 coins. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klaytn using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Klaytn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klaytn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.