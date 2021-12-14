Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Laird Superfood Inc. provides plant-based superfood products. Laird Superfood Inc. is based in Sisters, United States. “

Get Laird Superfood alerts:

Shares of NYSEMKT:LSF opened at $12.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 0.54.

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.06. Laird Superfood had a negative return on equity of 29.20% and a negative net margin of 61.74%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laird Superfood will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory B. Graves sold 1,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $34,468.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 35.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSF. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Laird Superfood by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Laird Superfood by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Laird Superfood during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laird Superfood by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Laird Superfood by 120.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

Laird Superfood Company Profile

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Laird Superfood (LSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Laird Superfood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laird Superfood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.