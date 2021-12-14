LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 240,300 shares, a decrease of 68.0% from the November 15th total of 751,400 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 247,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LAIX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of LAIX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of LAIX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LAIX by 220.9% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 32,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.27% of the company’s stock.

LAIX stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.71. 2,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,613. LAIX has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $11.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.86. The firm has a market cap of $35.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.90.

LAIX, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of artificial intelligence business. It creates and delivers products and services to popularize english learning. The firm also utilizes cutting-edge deep learning and adaptive learning technologies, big data, well-established education pedagogies, and the mobile Internet.

