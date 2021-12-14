Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lessened its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 6.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Lam Research makes up about 3.1% of Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at $625,747,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 63.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $992,770,000 after buying an additional 677,746 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $351,163,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at $377,027,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 54.5% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,510,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $982,627,000 after buying an additional 532,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $3,049,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,555 shares of company stock valued at $22,087,698. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $684.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $612.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $614.49. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $465.50 and a one year high of $719.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LRCX. Barclays boosted their target price on Lam Research from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Lam Research from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Summit Insights lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $687.00.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

