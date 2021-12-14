Langley Steinert Sells 39,962 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert sold 39,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $1,409,060.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total value of $1,502,115.96.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $1,612,528.62.

On Monday, December 6th, Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total value of $1,567,607.88.

On Friday, December 3rd, Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $1,524,366.42.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $1,570,546.62.

On Friday, November 12th, Langley Steinert sold 41,979 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total value of $1,614,512.34.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $1,606,231.32.

On Monday, November 8th, Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.16, for a total value of $1,518,069.12.

On Friday, November 5th, Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $1,526,465.52.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total value of $1,465,591.62.

CARG traded down $1.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.32. 1,291,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,159,921. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.99. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $39.77. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.78.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.19. CarGurus had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 24.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

CARG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CarGurus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.70.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

