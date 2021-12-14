Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target Raised to C$52.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

LB has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$47.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. CIBC restated an underperform rating and set a C$43.00 target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$44.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$46.00.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

LB opened at C$40.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$40.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$41.95. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$30.55 and a 52 week high of C$45.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.76 billion and a PE ratio of 9.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Laurentian Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.91%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.