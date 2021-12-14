Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Has $11.25 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,537 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Apple makes up 7.3% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $1,238,000. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 5,221,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $715,120,000 after buying an additional 659,518 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 103,634 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,194,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 41,273 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,653,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,995,308 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $410,238,000 after buying an additional 27,382 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $175.74 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $182.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.58.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.72.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.