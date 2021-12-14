Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.13.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lemonade in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Lemonade from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lemonade from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lemonade in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:LMND traded down $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $41.74. The stock had a trading volume of 57,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293,204. Lemonade has a twelve month low of $40.84 and a twelve month high of $188.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 1.85.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.07. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 189.90% and a negative return on equity of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $35.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lemonade will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $319,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,804,300 over the last three months. Company insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMND. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,772,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Lemonade by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 4,956 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Lemonade in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 126.4% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Lemonade by 81.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 7,473 shares in the last quarter. 52.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

