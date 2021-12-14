LHT (LHT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $8.00

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 14th. LHT has a market cap of $144,919.65 and approximately $8.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LHT has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One LHT coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LHT alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00008607 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005095 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000747 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000156 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000016 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About LHT

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LHT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.