Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Transglobe Energy (LON:TGA)

Transglobe Energy (LON:TGA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 510 ($6.74) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of LON:TGA opened at GBX 393.11 ($5.20) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 362.96. Transglobe Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 110.02 ($1.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 498.19 ($6.58).

Transglobe Energy Company Profile

TransGlobe Energy Corporation is a cash flow focused oil and gas exploration and development company whose current activities are concentrated in the Arab Republic of Egypt and Canada. TransGlobe’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TGL and on the NASDAQ Exchange under the symbol TGA.

