Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Transglobe Energy (LON:TGA)

Transglobe Energy (LON:TGA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 510 ($6.74) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.74% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of LON:TGA opened at GBX 393.11 ($5.20) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 362.96. Transglobe Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 110.02 ($1.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 498.19 ($6.58).
