Lido DAO Token (LDO) Trading Down 16.2% This Week

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. Lido DAO Token has a total market capitalization of $72.36 million and approximately $8.25 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lido DAO Token coin can now be purchased for about $2.95 or 0.00006133 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Lido DAO Token has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lido DAO Token Coin Profile

Lido DAO Token’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,539,273 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Lido DAO Token

