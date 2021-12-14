Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 689,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,674 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $88,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $803,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $830,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $2,967,000. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

In related news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 3,663 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total transaction of $524,798.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 76,590 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total value of $11,214,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $133.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.52 and a 12 month high of $148.54.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $806.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.23 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 8.66%. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.40.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.