Lionheart III Corp’s Quiet Period To Expire on December 14th (NASDAQ:LIONU)

Lionheart III’s (NASDAQ:LIONU) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, December 14th. Lionheart III had issued 11,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 4th. The total size of the offering was $115,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Lionheart III’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of LIONU stock opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. Lionheart III has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $10.19.

