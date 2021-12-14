Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF-A) Stock Rating Lowered by Macquarie

Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF-A) was downgraded by investment analysts at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, FinViz reports. They presently have a $17.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $20.00. Macquarie’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.26% from the stock’s current price.

LGF-A stock opened at $15.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.84.

About Lions Gate Entertainment

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in film, television, subscription, and location-based entertainment businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Motion Picture, Television Production, and Media Networks. The Motion Picture segment engages in the development and production of feature films; acquisition of North American and worldwide distribution rights; North American theatrical, home entertainment, and television distribution of feature films produced and acquired; and worldwide licensing of distribution rights to feature films produced and acquired.

