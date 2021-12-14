LiquidApps (DAPP) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13,253.00

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. During the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar. LiquidApps has a market cap of $5.47 million and $13,253.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LiquidApps coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000919 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00033148 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About LiquidApps

LiquidApps (CRYPTO:DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

