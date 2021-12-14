Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Now Covered by Analysts at Barrington Research

Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $31.50 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

LQDT opened at $19.72 on Friday. Liquidity Services has a 52-week low of $14.21 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.88 million, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.93.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Liquidity Services by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Liquidity Services by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Liquidity Services by 153,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Robotti Robert acquired a new position in Liquidity Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Liquidity Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals; Capital Assets Group; Retail Supply Chain Group; and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-service solutions in which sellers list their own assets, and it consists of marketplaces that enable local and state government.

