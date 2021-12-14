Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.93 Billion

Analysts expect Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to report sales of $1.93 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.78 billion and the highest is $2.04 billion. Live Nation Entertainment reported sales of $237.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 713.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full-year sales of $5.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.78 billion to $5.61 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $12.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.02 billion to $13.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Live Nation Entertainment.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.37. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 23.62% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.45) EPS. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 1366.6% on a year-over-year basis.

LYV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.14.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $108.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.92 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.15. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52-week low of $65.88 and a 52-week high of $127.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,966,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,292,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,207,000 after buying an additional 763,955 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 15,212.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 665,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,248,000 after buying an additional 660,657 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,981,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,019,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,329,000 after buying an additional 315,780 shares during the period. 74.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

