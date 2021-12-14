Lookers (LON:LOOK) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $66.01

Shares of Lookers plc (LON:LOOK) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 66.01 ($0.87) and traded as high as GBX 67.08 ($0.89). Lookers shares last traded at GBX 66.40 ($0.88), with a volume of 1,454,443 shares changing hands.

LOOK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Liberum Capital raised their price target on shares of Lookers from GBX 105 ($1.39) to GBX 110 ($1.45) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.32) target price on shares of Lookers in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £260.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 62.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 66.01.

In other news, insider Victoria Mitchell purchased 14,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.77) per share, for a total transaction of £8,378.68 ($11,072.66). Also, insider Duncan McPhee sold 9,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 64 ($0.85), for a total transaction of £6,388.48 ($8,442.55).

About Lookers (LON:LOOK)

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars and vans; and servicing, repair, and sale of franchised parts to customers' vehicles. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 148 franchised dealerships representing 31 manufacturers from 102 locations.

