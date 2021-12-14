L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Price Target Raised to €450.00

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €430.00 ($483.15) to €450.00 ($505.62) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LRLCY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered L’Oréal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L’Oréal has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $275.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LRLCY opened at $94.01 on Friday. L’Oréal has a fifty-two week low of $70.12 and a fifty-two week high of $97.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.16.

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

