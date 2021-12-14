Lossless Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.44 Million (LSS)

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 14th. Lossless has a total market cap of $22.64 million and $1.44 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lossless has traded down 12.2% against the dollar. One Lossless coin can currently be bought for $0.63 or 0.00001310 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00053850 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,823.58 or 0.07927869 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,338.35 or 1.00225523 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00075697 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00052374 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002615 BTC.

About Lossless

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,822,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Lossless Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lossless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lossless using one of the exchanges listed above.

