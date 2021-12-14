Loungers (LON:LGRS) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Loungers (LON:LGRS) in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 400 ($5.29) target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.96) price target on shares of Loungers in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.96) price objective on shares of Loungers in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Loungers from GBX 350 ($4.63) to GBX 390 ($5.15) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get Loungers alerts:

Shares of LGRS stock opened at GBX 292.50 ($3.87) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 282.73 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 279.38. Loungers has a 52 week low of GBX 199 ($2.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 300.61 ($3.97). The firm has a market capitalization of £300.51 million and a PE ratio of -26.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.81.

Loungers plc operates cafÃ©s, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brands in England and Wales. As of April 19, 2020, it operated 165 sites, including 136 Lounges and 29 Cosy Club cafÃ©s, bars, and restaurants. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Loungers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loungers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.