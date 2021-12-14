Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $280.00 to $295.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Lowe’s Companies traded as high as $263.05 and last traded at $260.98, with a volume of 15896 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $261.38.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $259.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.73.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 723 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The stock has a market cap of $173.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $235.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.73.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.