Lutz Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 29,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $447,000.

SCHX stock opened at $110.78 on Tuesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $88.37 and a 1 year high of $114.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.99.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

