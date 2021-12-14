Lutz Financial Services LLC Sells 1,498 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Lutz Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 2.6% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Lutz Financial Services LLC owned 0.09% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $20,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 226,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,872,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 592,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,093,000 after acquiring an additional 24,682 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period.

Shares of IVE opened at $151.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.75 and its 200-day moving average is $149.90. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $124.03 and a 12 month high of $155.49.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

