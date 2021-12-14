Magellan Aerospace Co. (TSE:MAL) to Issue $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Magellan Aerospace Co. (TSE:MAL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 16th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

TSE MAL traded up C$0.02 on Tuesday, reaching C$10.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,590. The stock has a market capitalization of C$578.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.18. Magellan Aerospace has a 52 week low of C$8.55 and a 52 week high of C$11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.63.

Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$166.43 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Magellan Aerospace will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Magellan Aerospace from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Magellan Aerospace Company Profile

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells aero engine, and aero structure assemblies and components for the aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers aero engine products, such as engine frames, compressor and fan cases, turbine cases, shafts, rotor spools, discs and blisks, and gearbox housings; and combustion liners and cases, exhaust frames and systems, engine bypass ducts and frames, acoustically treated exhaust systems, and fan cowl doors, as well as repair and overhaul services.

